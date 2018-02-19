J.D. Martinez fallout: Diamondbacks sign Jarrod Dyson to two-year deal, reports say
Arizona didn't waste much time turning to its fallback option following Martinez's deal with Boston
On Monday afternoon, the Boston Red Sox reportedly agreed to a deal with free-agent slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez's old team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, didn't waste much time turning to their fallback option -- and it's a player as far away from Martinez as possible.
That's because the Diamondbacks have reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with Jarrod Dyson:
Whereas Martinez is a bat-only thumper, Dyson is a speed-and-D type who is best suited in a platoon or reserve role. For his career, he has a .551 OPS against lefties (his .704 mark against righties is significantly better, although not impressive within itself). Still, Dyson is an elite defender who is capable of stealing 25-plus bases at a high clip. That's valuable.
The Diamondbacks figure to pair Dyson with Yasmany Tomas in left field. Tomas, in his career, has posted an OPS near .900 against left-handed pitchers.
-
Boston needed someone like J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is reportedly headed to Boston on a free-agent contract
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker for 2017-18
Keep tabs on the top 50 free agents on the market right here
-
Donaldson expects to hit free agency
The former AL MVP has been one of baseball's best players in recent years
-
Red Sox, Martinez agree to deal
The free-agent slugger will join the Red Sox after all
-
Harper won't talk about free agency
Harper would prefer if reporters respect his wishes
-
Longoria, Kiermaier blast Rays moves
Evan Longoria, Chris Archer, and Kevin Kiermaier aren't happy with the team's direction
Add a Comment