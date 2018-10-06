J.D. Martinez gets Red Sox vs. Yankees ALDS Game 1 going with massive three-run home run

Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez drew first blood in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Yankees (NYY-BOS GameTracker), and he did so in mighty fashion.

in the bottom of the first, New York starter J.A. Happ gave up a one-out single to Andrew Benintendi and then walked Steve Pearce in front of Martinez. With a 2-0 hitter's count, Happ gave Martinez a low-and-inside fastball, and Martinez did not miss ...

That traveled 374 feet and left the bat at 107 mph. Martinez of course mashed 43 homers in the regular season, and he slugged .683 at home. As for Happ, 25 of the 27 home runs he allowed in 2018 were hit by right-handed batters like Martinez. So what you see above really isn't all that surprising.

