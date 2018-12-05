J.T. Realmuto trade rumors: Mets 'aggressive' in talks as Marlins eye major league talent in return

The New York Mets are continuing dialogue with the Miami Marlins about acquiring catcher J.T. Realmuto, according to multiple reports. The Marlins are reportedly interested in Mets shortstop Amed Rosario and/or outfielders Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto. But the Mets are "resistant" on including Rosario in a deal, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred.

Right now, it doesn't appear as if the two teams have settled upon a clear, potential deal structure but the talks are still happening and reports say the Mets have been aggressive.

#Marlins want at least one controllable major-league asset as centerpiece for Realmuto. #Mets have Conforto/Nimmo/Rosario, but would need to replace whoever they traded in FA market or other deals. Teams engaged. NYM aggressive. https://t.co/j1fpxsCNEl — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 4, 2018

#Mets are pushing hard for #Marlins Realmuto but package will be much stronger than just Nimmo according to sources on both sides — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) December 5, 2018

Trade talks surrounding Realmuto have been persistent throughout the offseason. In late October, Realmuto's agent, Jeff Barry — a former colleague of new Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen at CAA — told the Marlins that his client is not going to sign a contract extension to remain in Miami, and that he "will definitely be wearing a different uniform in 2019."

Mets catcher Travis D'Arnaud had Tommy John surgery this past April, so that leaves a lot of uncertainty on whether or not he will recover in time to be behind the plate for 2019's opening day. Last week, the Mets tendered d'Arnaud, and although d'Arnaud was a key contributor to New York's National League pennant run in 2015, he has hit just .244/.297/.690 in 191 games since that time.

Over 125 games last season, Realmuto hit .277 with 21 homers and an .825 OPS. He is eligible for arbitration each of the next two years before becoming a free agent.

Simply put, if the Mets want Realmuto, they are going to have to give up a promising asset (and more) to get him. The bidding for the 27-year-old has already been intense, but after the Mets' recent acquisition of Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, they would need to get a catcher if they were to continue in their all-in mindset when it comes to contending in 2019.