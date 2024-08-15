The Detroit Tigers will promote infielder Jace Jung to the majors ahead of his big-league debut Friday, according to the Detroit Free Press. He is expected to play third base in the series opener against the Yankees. The team has not yet confirmed the move.

Jung, the 23-year-old younger brother of Rangers third baseman Josh Jung, was Detroit's first-round pick and the No. 12 overall selection in 2022. He'll become the fifth member of that first round to reach the majors, joining Angels shortstop Zach Neto, Rockies outfielder Jordan Beck, Twins third baseman Brooks Lee and Orioles minor-league infielder Jackson Holliday.

Jung has spent most of this season at the Triple-A level, batting .257/.377/.454 with 14 home runs in 91 games. He's been far more effective against right-handed pitchers, posting a .912 against them, as opposed to a .641 OPS when faced with a same-handed pitcher. Defensively, he's spent most of his time at the hot corner while seeing occasional action at second.

Thursday's win (DET 2, SEA 1) improved the Tigers to 59-63 on the season.

Jung did not begin the season ranked as one of the three best prospects in the Tigers system. Rather, those honors went to infielder Colt Keith, right-hander Jackson Jobe, and outfielder Max Clark, who the Tigers selected with the No. 3 pick in last summer's draft.