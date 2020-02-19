Jack Leiter, Al Leiter's son, throws five no-hit innings, strikes out 12 in debut with Vanderbilt
Leiter was selected in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Yankees but elected to honor his commitment to Vandy
Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter, who is the son of two-time MLB All-Star Al Leiter, had quite the start to his collegiate career on Tuesday. He tossed five no-hit innings while striking out 12 of the 16 batters he faced in Vandy 's 3-0 win over South Alabama.
Leiter was masterful on the mound and registered one walk before being pulled in the sixth inning despite keeping South Alabama hitless. Manager Tim Corbin took Leiter out after 60 pitches.
"I felt great. When he told me I was done, I was a little surprised," Leiter told USA Today. "But I definitely get it -- first outing, a little bit of a colder day. I wasn't going to fight him."
Leiter's ability to mow down hitters opened the eyes of his coach.
"That was good. That was very impressive," Corbin said. "Just the first time out and the conditions weren't easy, obviously. For a young kid to get on the mound and do that in his first start here, that was impressive."
The Commodores pitcher was selected in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Yankees -- one of the four teams his dad pitched for -- but elected to honor his commitment to Vanderbilt. If he hadn't intended to go to Vanderbilt, Leiter may have been a higher pick in the draft.
Baseball America tabbed Leiter as one of the top freshmen players in all of collegiate baseball for the 2020 season. Leading up to college, Leiter was a star at Delbarton School in New Jersey, where he registered a 0.84 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 43 innings in his senior.
