Jackie Bradley Jr. robs what would have been a walk-off homer, helps get the Red Sox back to .500

The defending champion Red Sox entered Wednesday with the chance to head into an off day and then back to Fenway Park at .500 for the first time since they were 1-1. Facing the Orioles, it didn't feel like it would be a tall order, but it was. They needed 12 innings to dispatch the Orioles.

In fact, they very easily could have lost the game in the bottom of the 11th on a walk-off, Trey Mancini home run. It's just that, you see, the Red Sox have this center fielder named Jackie Bradley Jr.

HE JUST DID THAT. pic.twitter.com/76SdgmsNkE — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 9, 2019

The range, the timing on the leap, with the precision of the catch at that speed during that jump, how easy he made it look ... it's an all-around thing of beauty.

Perhaps the biggest compliment I can give Bradley here is that I wasn't even surprised he caught it. In watching the play live, once I saw the way he was running, I got that "he's got a beat on it" feeling where I'd have been surprised if he didn't catch it. He's that good a defender.

The Red Sox would get an Andrew Benintendi home run in the top of the 12th and hold on for a 2-1 win.

There have already been plenty of low points. They returned home after a 3-8 road trip to a ring ceremony and then a loss to the Blue Jays. There was an 8-1 drubbing at the hands of the Orioles on Patriots' Day followed by a two-game sweep in Yankee Stadium. Chris Sale's rough start. The offense slumping.

Some notable records along the way:

1-5

2-8

6-13

11-17

And with the win on Wednesday, the Red Sox are now 19-19 with a day off Thursday. They'll begin a an eight-game homestand against the reeling Mariners on Friday.

Are the problems in the past for the Red Sox? Maybe the JBJ catch was symbolic, exorcising the early demons.