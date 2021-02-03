Earlier this week, it was announced that MLB The Show 21 will feature San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. on the cover. However, there will also be a "collector's edition" of the soon-to-be-released video game that features baseball icon Jackie Robinson on the cover.

One dollar of every copy sold in the United States will be donated to the Jackie Robinson Foundation MLB The Show Scholars. Here's a look at the cover:

Robinson broke baseball's color barrier in 1947 and was a trailblazer in sports. The Dodgers star became the first Black player to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962 following a stellar career. Robinson's on-field accomplishments are highlighted by six All-Star Game appearances, and the National League MVP award in 1949.

Fans can have access to MLB The Show 21 four days early if they choose to purchase the Jackie Robinson Collector's Edition. The game is set to release on April 20 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. This marks the first year that MLB The Show will be available for the Xbox console.

Previously, fans were only able to play MLB The Show on Sony's PlayStation consoles. That was until Sony's San Diego studio reached a new agreement with the MLB and the Players Association to bring the game to multiple platforms back in Dec. 2019.