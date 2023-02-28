The New York City Department of Transportation took a big strike recently. The department was called out for making a critical spelling error on a road sign for the Jackie Robinson Parkway. The sign, which is located in Queens, spelled Robinson's first name as "Jakie" on a sign for the Jackie Robinson Parkway.

After the mistake was spotted just days ago, the New York City Department of Transportation moved swiftly to fix the error, according to the Associated Press.

Spokesperson Scott Gastel stated that the incorrectly spelled sign had been replaced on Monday.

The Queens roadway was previously known as the Interboro Parkway but was renamed for Robinson in 1997 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of him famously breaking MLB's color barrier in 1947 as a member of the Brooklyn Dodgers.

"This spelling mistake is absurd," City Councilman Robert Holden said of the typo on Sunday, according to the New York Post. "You don't have a few eyes looking at these signs? DOT is a mess."

Robinson was called up to the major leagues prior to the start of the 1947 season and became the first Black player to appear in an MLB game in the modern era.

During his MLB career, Robinson posted a .313 batting average, hit 141 home runs, knocked in 761 runs and appeared in six All-Star Games across 10 seasons in the majors.

Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962 after retiring following the 1956 season.