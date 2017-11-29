Jackie Robinson statue unveiled at Rose Bowl
Jackie Robinson statue unveiled at Rose Bowl
A statue of Jackie Robinson was unveiled at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday, honoring the Dodgers Hall of Famer and former four-sport star at UCLA.
The statue, sculpted by Brian Hanlon, was a gift from the Tull Family Foundation, including Thomas Tull, a producer of ‘42,’ the 2013 biopic of Robinson.
The unveiling of the Jackie Robinson Statue outside the @RoseBowlStadium! pic.twitter.com/UuW7xI1uSU— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) November 29, 2017
This is the second statue of Robinson unveiled in the last eight months, joining the installation at Dodger Stadium that was dedicated on April 15, the 70th anniversary of his major league debut.
Vin Scully, who turned 90 on Wednesday, was among those who spoke at the event. Of Robinson, Scully said, “He was the most courageous athlete I’ve ever met.”
Robinson’s daughter Sharon also spoke at the event, and Rachel Robinson was in attendance as well:
#VIN and Rachel Robinson prior to the Jackie Robinson Statue unveiling at the Rose Bowl. pic.twitter.com/BWw807PY5M— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 29, 2017
Here is the full video of the event, per ABC7:
...
-
Rumors: Giants have Stanton backup plan
If the Giants can't swing a deal for Stanton, 'Cutch might be their target
-
Ranking the top free agent first basemen
There's value at the top of the class but not much depth
-
Report: Red Sox among teams eyeing Abreu
The first baseman is coming off another productive season
-
Ranking the top free agent catchers
It's a thin class for any team seeking a starting-caliber catcher
-
What to know about Stanton's mega deal
Here are the details on Giancarlo Stanton's record contract
-
Marlins want Stanton to accept a trade
It remains to be seen if Stanton is willing to cooperate with the Marlins and waive his no-trade...