Jackie Robinson statue unveiled at Rose Bowl

A statue of Jackie Robinson was unveiled at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday, honoring the Dodgers Hall of Famer and former four-sport star at UCLA.

The statue, sculpted by Brian Hanlon, was a gift from the Tull Family Foundation, including Thomas Tull, a producer of ‘42,’ the 2013 biopic of Robinson.

The unveiling of the Jackie Robinson Statue outside the @RoseBowlStadium! pic.twitter.com/UuW7xI1uSU — Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) November 29, 2017

This is the second statue of Robinson unveiled in the last eight months, joining the installation at Dodger Stadium that was dedicated on April 15, the 70th anniversary of his major league debut.

Vin Scully, who turned 90 on Wednesday, was among those who spoke at the event. Of Robinson, Scully said, “He was the most courageous athlete I’ve ever met.”

Robinson’s daughter Sharon also spoke at the event, and Rachel Robinson was in attendance as well:

#VIN and Rachel Robinson prior to the Jackie Robinson Statue unveiling at the Rose Bowl. pic.twitter.com/BWw807PY5M — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 29, 2017

Here is the full video of the event, per ABC7:

