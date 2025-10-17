Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio left NLCS Game 3, an eventual 3-1 Brewers loss, after taking a swing and coming up lame. The Brewers' youngster has been battling a right hamstring injury and appeared to re-aggravate it. Blake Perkins entered the game in place of Chourio after this:

Perkins swung through strike three, but since Chourio was down two strikes in the count, he was charged with the K. That means in Game 3, he went 0 for 4. Prior to the game, he was hitting .320/.333/.640 with two doubles, two home runs, eight RBI and three runs in seven playoff games this season.

After the game, the Brewers announced that Chourio had "continual cramps" in his hamstring and that they were hopeful he'd be ready to go for Game 4.

"He feels like he's going to be okay," manager Pat Murphy said. "So I'm hopeful. He's got an IV going right now, and we'll hope he's OK."

Chourio was out from July 30-Aug. 29 due to a right hamstring injury before returning for the last few days of August and all of September. He tweaked his right hamstring again in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Cubs, forcing him to leave the game after just two innings. He returned for Game 2 and has started each game since, but he's been visibly hampered running the bases. He still managed to hit a leadoff home run in Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday.