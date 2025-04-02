The San Diego Padres and star young center fielder Jackson Merrill have agreed to terms on a nine-year, $135 million contract extension, FanSided reports. The pact reportedly includes a $30 million club option for a 10th season that can be converted into a player option. In all, the total value of the contract could reach $204 million. The extension doesn't kick in until the 2026 season, according to the New York Post, which means the contract will run through at least 2034 -- 2035 if the option for a 10th year is exercised. That in turn would mean that Merrill would be slated to reach free agency after his age-31 or age-32 season.

Merrill, who turns 22 on April 19, was a rookie in 2024. Despite being new to the position of center field -- he spent the vast majority of his time at shortstop in the minors -- he slashed .292/.326/.500 (128 OPS+) with 24 home runs, 31 doubles, and 16 stolen bases, good enough to finish second in the Rookie of the Year race. He also hit into just two double plays in 156 games. As such, Merrill despite his youth and inexperience positioned himself as a vital part of that Padres team that won 93 games and prevailed over the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series. Merrill's success at the highest level at such a young age and his former status as a first-round pick and top-10 overall prospect all made the Padres willing to commit to Merrill for the long-term. Six games into his second MLB season, Merrill is once again producing at a high level.

Merrill now joins a core of hitters whom the Padres have locked up for years to come. Fernando Tatis Jr.'s extension runs through 2034, Manny Machado's through 2033, and Jake Cronenworth's through 2030. As well, Xander Bogaerts' free-agent pact that he signed prior to the 2023 season keeps him in San Diego through 2033.

The decision to commit perhaps more than $200 million to Merrill is an encouraging sign given the Padres' payroll disinvestment since the death of former owner Peter Seidler. As well, the ownership role since Seidler's death has been complicated by infighting and dueling lawsuits. Over the offseason, the Padres were widely reported to be open to trading one of their two frontline starters, Dylan Cease and Michael King, heading into their walk years. Doing so would've significantly harmed the team's chances in what's a tough National League West. While the club has had designs on a Merrill extension for some time, that it happens now perhaps signifies a renewed commitment from ownership.

Merrill and the Padres enter Wednesday's series finale against the Cleveland Guardians with a perfect 6-0 record on the young season.