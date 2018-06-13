Jacob deGrom could really use a little help from his friends, or at least some run support from the Mets

The Mets lost to the first-place Braves in very early afternoon action on Wednesday and we're not going to get into how badly the Mets have been playing for quite a while now. That's been covered ad nauseum. Instead, let's focus on the Mets starting pitcher on Wednesday, Jacob deGrom.

He took the loss, but, man, it was a hard-luck loss. In seven innings, he allowed only one run while striking out seven against zero walks.

Not that this should be a surprise. deGrom has been getting jobbed by his teammates since the end of April.

In eight starts since we turned the calendar to May, deGrom is 1-2 with a 1.13 ERA, 0.98 ERA, 65 strikeouts and 12 walks in 48 innings.

Overall, deGrom is the NL ERA leader at 1.55 in 14 starts, but he's only 4-2. The Mets have actually gone 5-9 in his starts, though. Some might wonder if maybe his runs allowed is sequenced in a weird way to hide the way the season has transpired. For those people, here's the breakdown of how many earned runs he's allowed per start:

0 ER: Five times

1 ER: Six times

2 ER: One time

3 ER: One time

4 ER: One time

5 or more ER: Zero times

In 11 of his 14 starts, deGrom has allowed either zero or one earned run and the Mets have still only won five of his starts. That's amazing and pathetic.

Not only that, but in the one game that deGrom allowed four earned runs, the Mets won. The last time he gave up more than two earned runs was April 16.

If he he on a team giving support, we'd be talking about deGrom as being on pace for one of the great seasons in Mets history -- at least recent history.

Instead, here are his last five starts.

Date IP ER BB K Mets result May 23 7 0 2 8 2-1 loss May 28 7 1 3 8 4-3 loss June 2 7 1 2 13 7-1 loss in 14 June 8 8 2 2 8 4-1 loss June 13 7 1 0 7 2-0 loss

This is baseball, a true team sport. deGrom can only take the ball every fifth day and even then, he shouldn't be expected to provide all his own run support. This is simply a case of a pitcher trying to carry his teammates and said teammates not cooperating.

He could truly use a little help from his friends.