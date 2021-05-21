The New York Mets have been without ace Jacob deGrom for nearly two weeks because of tightness in his side. That won't be the case for much longer according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, who reported on Friday that deGrom will rejoin the Mets ahead of his next start -- an appearance that seems likely to occur Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies.

DeGrom, 32, made a rehab start on Thursday night with the Mets' A-ball affiliate in St. Lucie. He threw 41 pitches over three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals' affiliate, striking out eight and allowing no baserunners. During that outing, deGrom averaged 99.8 mph with his fastball and threw 15 sliders, per the data published at Minor League Splits.

Already a two-time Cy Young Award winner, deGrom had been off to another brilliant start this season. In his first six appearances, he had compiled a 0.68 ERA (567 ERA+) and a 9.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 40 innings. Remarkably, the Mets were just 3-3 in deGrom's starts, a mark owing to offensive ineptitude that included a pair of shutout losses.

The Mets, who entered Friday in first place in the National League East, have so far posted a 4-4 record during deGrom's absence. That's better than it could've been, as the Mets currently have 16 players on the injured list. Among those on the shelf: starters Taijuan Walker and Noah Syndergaard, who, coincidentally, made a rehab start with St. Lucie the night before deGrom's. The Mets are also proceeding without infielders Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis, and outfielders Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, Albert Almora Jr., and Kevin Pillar.

Nevertheless, New York holds a one and a half game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as at least a three-game lead over the rest of the division.