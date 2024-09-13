The Texas Rangers will welcome right-hander Jacob deGrom back to their active roster on Friday, when he starts against the Seattle Mariners. It will serve as deGrom's first regular season appearance at the big-league level since April 28, 2023.

DeGrom, 36, started six times for the Rangers last season before tearing his ulnar collateral ligament. He subsequently required his second career Tommy John surgery. Although the Rangers' playoff hopes have evaporated -- the defending World Series champs enter the weekend 7 1/2 games back of the closest playoff spot in the American League -- deGrom has nonetheless been adamant that he wanted his return to take place this month, not next year.

"You go through this process and I was fortunate enough to feel pretty good throughout the whole thing and not have any setbacks, I think it'd be more peace of mind to get out there, make a few starts, hopefully every fifth day, and then you can treat it a little bit more like a normal offseason, deGrom recently told reporters.

"I feel like if I don't get out there, I'm almost gonna feel like I'm in rehab mode for almost two years, whereas if I get out there and pitch and am able to do it and recover well, then I can prepare for the next season like I normally do."

DeGrom is one of the most accomplished active pitchers in all of MLB. He's a two-time Cy Young Award recipient and a four-time All-Star honoree. He signed a five-year pact worth $185 million with the Rangers prior to the 2023 season. In six starts before going down, he compiled a 161 ERA+ and an 11.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

DeGrom won't be the only notable name making their season debut for the Rangers against the Mariners. Former first-round pick Kumar Rocker is slated to start Thursday night's series opener.