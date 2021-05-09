New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom departed his start on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks before the top of the sixth inning alongside team trainer Brian Chicklo. DeGrom, who missed his previous turn through the rotation because of lat inflammation, appeared to have discomfort after throwing one of his warm-up pitches. The Mets later announced that deGrom was removed for "precautionary reasons" after he experienced some "right-side tightness," a similar description to the one the Mets gave when they scratched him from his previous start.

Here's a look at deGrom as he came out of the game:

DeGrom delivered five one-run innings for the Mets, holding the Diamondbacks to one hit and three walks on 68 pitches. He struck out six batters and even scored after reaching base on a bunt single. He had entered the fifth inning without allowing so much as a baserunner. That changed, as deGrom issued three walks in an inning for just the second time in his career, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

Earlier this week, deGrom spoke in more detail about his injury, noting that his lat tends to be sore the day after he starts, but that he grew concerned when it didn't seem to improve in the days that followed his last start on April 28.

"I think after getting it looked at and spotted, it's in a good spot, I guess," deGrom told reporters, including Chris Ryan of NJ.com. "Anytime it creeps up towards the armpit, then it's not good. But the spot it's in is definitely manageable. We'll just reevaluate (Thursday), revisit with the doctor and go from there."

Coming into Sunday, deGrom had made five starts this season. In those appearances, he had accumulated a 0.51 ERA and a 14.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Including his start against the Diamondbacks, he now has a 0.68 ERA with just 17 hits and seven walks in 40 innings. DeGrom has punched out 65 batters.