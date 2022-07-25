Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom will make another rehab start on Wednesday for New York's Triple-A affiliate at Syracuse, the club announced on Monday night. Just last week, deGrom had a simulated game pushed back after he experienced some soreness in the muscles around his shoulder.

Whereas the Mets had previously hoped deGrom would make his return during this week's series against the New York Yankees (scheduled to begin on Tuesday), this development ensures he will not return until August.

DeGrom, 34, has yet to pitch at the big-league level this season because of a stress reaction he suffered in his shoulder. He also had a flexor tendon issue end his 2021 campaign prematurely in July 2021, meaning it's been more than a year since he has appeared in a big-league contest.

Prior to this run of injuries, deGrom had been one of the best pitchers in baseball. From 2019-21 he started 59 times and amassed a 2.08 ERA (198 ERA+) and a 6.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 364 innings. His contributions during that stretch were estimated by Baseball Reference to be worth 14.3 Wins Above Replacement. For his career, deGrom is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and a four-time All-Star.

It should be noted that it's unclear if and how deGrom's year of inactivity will impact his willingness to opt out of his contract this winter. He'd previously stated his intent to do just that, foregoing the one year and $32.5 million guaranteed remaining on his contact. (His current pact includes a club option for the 2024 season, too.)

The Mets entered Monday with a 59-37 record on the season, good for first place in the National League East as well as a 1½-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.