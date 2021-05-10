The New York Mets reportedly believe that right-hander Jacob deGrom has avoided serious injury and will perhaps avoid a stint on the injured list. DeGrom underwent an MRI on his right side following an early exit from his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. That happened days after deGrom was scratched from his prior scheduled start because of lat inflammation. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, however, deGrom's most recent evaluation "did not discover a serious or long-term injury."

As Morosi also notes, deGrom's next scheduled start could be pushed back, and if that's the case then a short, back-dated stay on the IL would be a consideration. The key takeaway, though, is that the Mets at this juncture don't believe his current injury is a major source of concern.

DeGrom departed his Sunday start before the top of the sixth inning alongside team trainer Brian Chicklo after appearing to experience discomfort following a warm-up pitch. The Mets later announced that deGrom was removed for "precautionary reasons" after he experienced some "right-side tightness." While that description is similar to the one the Mets provided when they scratched deGrom from his last start, this discomfort was said to be located more in his lower back.

Here's a look at deGrom as he came out of the game:

DeGrom delivered five one-run innings for the Mets, holding the Diamondbacks to one hit and three walks on 68 pitches. He struck out six batters and even scored after reaching base on a bunt single. He had entered the fifth inning without allowing so much as a baserunner. That changed, as deGrom issued three walks in an inning for just the second time in his career, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

David Samson broke down deGrom's injury on the latest Nothing Personal with David Samson. Listen below:

Last week, deGrom spoke in more detail about his issues, noting that his lat tends to be sore the day after he starts, but that he grew concerned when it didn't seem to improve in the days that followed his last start on April 28.

"I think after getting it looked at and spotted, it's in a good spot, I guess," deGrom told reporters, including Chris Ryan of NJ.com. "Anytime it creeps up towards the armpit, then it's not good. But the spot it's in is definitely manageable. We'll just reevaluate (Thursday), revisit with the doctor and go from there."

Coming into Sunday, deGrom had made five starts this season. In those appearances, he had accumulated a 0.51 ERA and a 14.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Including his start against the Diamondbacks, he now has a 0.68 ERA with just 17 hits and seven walks in 40 innings. DeGrom has punched out 65 batters.