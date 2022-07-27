Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom made another rehab start on Wednesday for New York's Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse, and should be in line to make his season debut in the majors the next time his rotation spot is due up, according to what manager Buck Showalter told reporters Wednesday afternoon. DeGrom, who has not pitched in the majors in more than a year and has missed the entire 2022 season so far with a shoulder injury, would be in line to start on Aug. 2 against the Washington Nationals. The Mets will wait to see how his arm reacts before making any official plans.

Just last week, deGrom had a simulated game pushed back after he experienced some soreness in the muscles around his shoulder. On Wednesday, he allowed four runs on two hits and three walks over the course of four innings.

DeGrom, 34, has yet to pitch at the big-league level this season because of a stress reaction he suffered in his shoulder. He also had a flexor tendon issue end his 2021 campaign prematurely last July.

Prior to this run of injuries, deGrom had been one of the best pitchers in baseball. From 2019-21 he started 59 times and amassed a 2.08 ERA (198 ERA+) and a 6.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 364 innings. His contributions during that stretch were estimated by Baseball-Reference to be worth 14.3 Wins Above Replacement. For his career, deGrom is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and a four-time All-Star.

It should be noted that it's unclear if and how deGrom's year of inactivity will impact his willingness to opt out of his contract this winter. He'd previously stated his intent to do just that, foregoing the one year and $32.5 million guaranteed remaining on his contact. (His current pact includes a club option for the 2024 season, too.)