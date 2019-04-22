Jacob deGrom injury update: Mets' ace throws bullpen session, in line for Friday start vs. Brewers
The reigning NL Cy Young winner should be back for the Mets this week
The Mets recently placed ace Jacob deGrom on the injured list because of some elbow discomfort. Obviously, anything involving a pitcher's elbow is immediately disconcerting, but the Mets and deGrom appear to have dodged major injury this time:
DeGrom, who turns 31 in June, has been solid this season:
Of course, he's coming off a tremendous 2018 campaign, in which he pitched to a 1.70 ERA in 32 starts, put up a WAR of 9.6, and was a near-unanimous choice for the NL Cy Young Award. Because of that demonstrated upside, deGrom and the Mets not long ago agreed to a $137.5 million contract extension.
The Mets under first-year GM Brodie Van Wagenen are all-in on contending in the tough NL East this season, and they'll need deGrom to perform at a high level while remaining healthy. That this turned out to be fairly minor elbow malady is obviously a good thing, but nothing predicts future injury like recent injury. In that sense, you can consider deGrom's durability to be an early 2019 sub-plot.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four teams who could use Gio Gonzalez
A reunion or a stay in the Big Apple might make sense for the 33-year-old
-
Gonzalez released by Yankees, becomes FA
Gonzalez signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees in late March
-
Vlad Jr. could make MLB debut this week
The long-awaited debut of Vlad Jr. is nearly here
-
Phillies vs. Mets odds, April 22 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Phillies vs. Mets on Monday evening 10,000...
-
MLB Power Rankings: Buy, sell or hold?
Do any of the early-season surprise teams have staying power heading into late April and early...
-
Frazier keeping injured Yanks afloat
Where would the hobbled Yanks be without their young slugger?