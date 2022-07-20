New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom, who has yet to pitch in a big-league game this season, experienced "mild muscle soreness" around his shoulder over the weekend, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. He's since played catch without issue on both Monday and Tuesday, but the Mets have taken the precautionary measure of pushing back his next simulated game until Thursday.

In a subsequent tweet, DiComo added that this pushes back deGrom's timeline. It's now unlikely that he'll return in time for the Mets' series against the New York Yankees, which will take place over the course of July 26-27. Indeed, deGrom could be out until August if the Mets decide he needs additional time or another rehab start.

DeGrom, 34 years old, threw four innings last Thursday in his third rehab stint. He ran his pitch count up to 42, and even touched triple digits with his fastball on a few occasions.

It's been more than a year now since deGrom last pitched in a big-league game, having made his most recent appearance last July 7. He was placed on the injured list several days later with a flexor tendon issue. He made a pair of starts in spring training, and then had to be shut down again because of a stress reaction in his throwing shoulder.

One interesting wrinkle in deGrom's return saga is that he's openly expressed his desire to opt-out of his contract this winter. It's anyone's guess as to how his prolonged absence has or will impact that decision.

The Mets, for their part, entered the All-Star Break with a 58-35 record on the season, good enough for first place in the National League East. New York has had to weather stretches where they've been without Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill in addition to deGrom. The Mets recently welcomed back Scherzer, however, and can only hope that deGrom's return comes soon and goes as smoothly.