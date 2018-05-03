Jacob deGrom injury update: The Mets got good news from the elbow MRI results and say he'll make his next start

The Mets got a decent-sized scare on Wednesday night, as All-Star starting pitcher Jacob deGrom had to leave the game with a hyperextended pitching elbow. It was an injury he suffered while swinging a bat. Seeing deGrom hit the disabled list would be a major problem, as the Mets already have an injury-prone rotation and could have been faced with moving Matt Harvey back into the starter role, where he's been bad for the last few years.

Instead, the MRI came back clean and Mets manager Mickey Callaway expects deGrom to take his next turn in the rotation on Monday.

Mets say no damage on deGrom. Could make next start. pic.twitter.com/YKs1M01qeg — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) May 3, 2018

As Callaway noted, deGrom will start throwing again soon and stay on his usual routine thereafter. Here's the official Mets' statement:

A few things give me pause here. First, notice the language in the statement says deGrom has been cleared to "prepare" for his next start instead of make his next start. He'll continue to be monitored. Also, there's a New York Daily News report that deGrom will miss at least four starts despite the MRI being clean. We're also well aware of the Mets' history when it comes to underselling injuries. There's some different personnel, sure, but it's still the Sandy Alderson regime. As I said, it only gives me pause instead of thinking deGrom will definitely miss time. He could very well make his next start.

DeGrom is 3-0 with a 1.87 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings this season.

The Mets have lost 10 of 16 games since starting 11-1, but a 17-11 start is still very good and deGrom is necessary to the equation where the Mets continue to contend.