Jacob deGrom is not an NL MVP finalist, but the numbers show he deserved to be

MLB and the BBWAA on Monday announced the three finalists for each major 2018 award. Here are the finalists for the NL MVP award ...

Absent from the above list is Mets ace Jacob deGrom. DeGrom is among the three finalists for the NL Cy Young award for 2018, and a number of voters and onlookers will see that as right and proper. The MVP is for every-day position players, you see. Besides, pitchers already have the Cy Young award for themselves.

That's a common line of thinking, but this scribe would point you to the MVP ballot instructions available on the BBWAA site ...

Dear Voter: There is no clear-cut definition of what Most Valuable means. It is up to the individual voter to decide who was the Most Valuable Player in each league to his team. The MVP need not come from a division winner or other playoff qualifier. The rules of the voting remain the same as they were written on the first ballot in 1931: 1. Actual value of a player to his team, that is, strength of offense and defense. 2. Number of games played. 3. General character, disposition, loyalty and effort. 4. Former winners are eligible. 5. Members of the committee may vote for more than one member of a team. You are also urged to give serious consideration to all your selections, from 1 to 10. A 10th-place vote can influence the outcome of an election. You must fill in all 10 places on your ballot. Only regular-season performances are to be taken into consideration. Keep in mind that all players are eligible for MVP, including pitchers and designated hitters.

(Emphases mine, but you may borrow them.) So a couple of relevant takeaways when it comes to deGrom ...

The MVP does not need to come from a playoff team. Giving the MVP award to a pitcher is perfectly allowable. Indeed, survey the history of the MVP award and its predecessors and you'll find loads of pitchers who took top honors.

It's fine to lean toward position players when it comes to the MVP, but if a pitcher has, on balance, been the best player in a league -- i.e., produced the most value for his team -- then he deserves the award. If you disqualify him on account of his role, then you do so without explicit sanction from the rules.

Insofar as this year's NL MVP is concerned, it would be one thing if a position player authored a truly dominant season (as Mookie Betts and Mike Trout did in the AL this year). But that's not the case. To be sure, the three finalists are perfectly reasonable choices, but they're hardly obvious ones.

As for deGrom, he put together one of the greatest pitching seasons of the modern era. He ranked second in the NL with 217 innings pitched, and he pitched to an ERA of 1.70 despite the Mets' below-average team defense. In terms of ERA+, which is ERA reflected to adjust league and ballpark conditions, deGrom's mark of 216 ranks 21st all-time since 1900. When it comes to FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching -- scaled to look like ERA but reflects just those outcomes that have nothing to do with fielding), deGrom's 2018 mark of 1.99 is tied for 60th all-time since 1900. He allowed three runs or fewer in 31 of his 32 starts this season. He allowed two runs or fewer in 23 starts. He allowed one or zero runs in 18 starts. You get the idea.

Now let's talk about Wins Above Replacement, or WAR. Yes, it's something of a blunt instrument, but it's instructive at the margins. Per Baseball-Reference, let's see how deGrom this past season compares to the three NL MVP finalists ...

Player 2018 WAR deGrom 9.6 Arenado 5.6 Baez 6.3 Yelich 7.6



DeGrom leads, and it's not an especially close call. Again, you don't have to buy into the implied precision of WAR in order to learn from it. At the very least, this all-encompassing measure of total value suggests deGrom very much should have been among the finalists.

Really, the only excuse for leaving deGrom out of the top three is the old "pitchers shouldn't win the MVP" standby. That, though, is in defiance of both history and the MVP ballot instructions. When it comes to the 2018 NL MVP vote, deGrom deserved a much better shake from voters.