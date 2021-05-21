Put yourself in this situation: you're a minor league baseball player on a Low-A squad going through the motions of your usual Wednesday evening when you find out that your opponent will have a rehabbing Major Leaguer on their side. Then you find out that not only is that recovering pro a starting pitcher ... but that it's two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom.

That was the experience of the Palm Beach Cardinals on Thursday as their team faced off against the Mets ace while he was returning from muscle tightness with the St. Lucie Mets. To their credit, no one can say that the team didn't try their best. The same could be said about the team's Twitter account.

Can't say this wouldn't be how I'd respond to deGrom absolutely cooking myself and my peers, but I'm not a professional baseball player, so that's to be expected. Anyways, if you want to see a clip of deGrom doing deGrom things (i.e. throwing 102 mph fastballs against opponents who don't have a chance), Palm Beach has you covered.

DeGrom wasn't out terrorizing the youth for long, at least. He pitched for three innings and recorded 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks and struck out eight batters. Oh, and it was all on 41 pitches, too.

While the Cardinals continued to posture as frustrated and emotionally defeated -- they were also literally defeated, losing 7-0. Opposing pitcher John Beller was actually quite excited to get the call-up to go toe-to-toe against his idol.

Beller wasn't too shabby himself, striking out 10 in 5.1 innings.