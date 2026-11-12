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⚾ Five things to know Thursday

🏈 Do not miss this: NFL Week 10 picks

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An NFC East rivalry between the Giants and Commanders will kick off Week 10 tonight, and that means our own Pete Prisco has logged his picks for every game on the slate. Not to brag on his behalf, but Prisco did go 15-0 on straight-up picks last week.

Let's stick in East Rutherford, where the Giants will try to strengthen their grip on the division. Rookie Arvell Reese has been a menace for a rejuvenated defense in New York, and Prisco thinks that will be the difference tonight.

Prisco: "The Giants are back home after beating the Eagles and now face a Commanders team that probably has to win this to have any chance at the playoffs. The Giants' defense has been dominant up front as of late, and that will continue here as they contain Jayden Daniels. Giants keep winning. Pick: Giants 23, Commanders 14"

You can check out all of Pete's Week 10 picks here, but he wasn't the only one who called his shot on every game. John Breech submitted his game-by-game predictions, and here's a taste of what he projects:

Jaguars 31, Titans 16

31, 16 Colts 19, Dolphins 16

19, 16 Bills 30, Jets 20

30, 20 Ravens 20, Chargers 16

In one of the weekend's biggest games, the Packers will take on the Vikings in a huge NFC North clash. That will be another chance for Jordan Love to build his case as the league MVP. It will also serve as a triumphant return for Kirk Cousins.

🏀 NBA Power Rankings

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Could the Lakers be any hotter to start the season? Well, maybe if they were 13-0 instead of 11-2, but Luka Dončić has elevated his defensive game and made Los Angeles a Western Conference juggernaut.

As a result, the Lakers have flown up to No. 2 in our NBA Power Rankings. As our own Brad Botkin points out, Dončić has long been an underrated defender, but his excellent condition has unlocked another gear in 2026-27. Combine that with Dončić's all-world scoring, and that's a lethal combo.

Botkin: "The difference this season is in the movement (better shape), the multiple efforts, the ability to genuinely stay in front without fouling more times than not. He's a real part of a Lakers defense that is eight points per 100 better with him on the floor and, overall, is giving up nearly three fewer points per 100 than it did last season."

You can check out the full rankings here, but I'll share a sneak peek:

21. Wizards (-4)

22. Hornets (-2)

23. Magic (-1)

24. Pacers (-1)

25. Clippers (+1)

One team headed in the wrong direction quickly is the Jazz, and the bad news keeps piling up. Now Lauri Markkanen is out for at least a month as Utah's nightmare season gets worse.

If you're still in the mood for hoops power rankings, I have great news for you. Michigan State has made quite the impression in our College Basketball Power Rankings, and UConn is an early faller in our Women's College Basketball Power Rankings.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Thursday

🏒 Hurricanes vs. Kraken, noon from Helsinki on NHL Network

🏀 No. 19 Oklahoma State at Tulsa (W), 6 p.m. on ESPNU

🏀 No. 4 UConn at No. 17 Ohio State (W), 6:30 p.m. on FS1

🏀 No. 1 South Carolina at Clemson (W), 7 p.m. on ESPN2

🏈 Memphis at South Florida, 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Mavericks at Timberwolves, 8 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 No. 7 Louisville at Ball State (W), 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏈 Commanders at Giants, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Northern Iowa at No. 10 Iowa (W), 8:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏈 Louisiana at UL-Monroe, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Arizona at No. 10 UCLA (W), 10:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network