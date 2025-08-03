Milwaukee Brewers rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski was placed on the injured list on Sunday morning on account of a left tibia bruise -- an injury suffered when he was hit by a Seiya Suzuki line drive during the early stages of his start on Monday versus the Chicago Cubs.The move came just hours before he was scheduled to take the mound against the Washington Nationals (GameTracker).

He told reporters (via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) that he hopes to miss just two starts and return once his 15 days are up.

In a corresponding move, the Brewers promoted fellow rookie righty Logan Henderson to the majors. Henderson, who will receive the nod instead to begin Sunday's game, tallied a 1.71 ERA (237 ERA+) and a 4.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio in four starts earlier this year at the big-league level.

Misiorowski, 23, will hit the shelf having started seven times to date. He's made a quick ascent to stardom, compiling a 2.70 ERA (150 ERA+) and a 3.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 33 innings pitched. His contributions, good enough to land him a controversial selection to the All-Star Game, have been worth an estimated 1 Win Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's calculations. He's also one of the top candidates for National League Rookie of the Year (+300, per DraftKings) alongside Braves catcher Drake Baldwin.

It's worth noting that Misiorowski's workload was going to become an issue sooner than later. He'd already thrown 96 innings this season split between the majors and minors. That's one fewer inning than he threw all of last year, when he established a career high with 97 frames. In a perverse sense, Misiorowski missing some time now -- especially with a non-arm injury -- should help the Brewers manage his workload down the stretch, and perhaps even into a postseason run.

Still, Misiorowski is the latest notable Brewer to suffer some ailment or another. On Friday, Milwaukee placed promising outfielder Jackson Chourio on the injured list with a strained hamstring. It's to be seen how long Chourio is sidelined, but initial estimates suggested he might not return until late in the month. Fellow outfielder Sal Frelick is also considered day-to-day after he reaggravated a left knee injury that cost him a few games earlier this season.

The Brewers entered Sunday with a 66-44 record that puts them two games ahead of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.