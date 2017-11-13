Jake Arrieta and Yu Darvish: Is one a future Cardinal? - A Hunt and Peck

Maybe possibly???

Teams are always looking at starting pitching. Even if the team seems totally set with pitchers, it is still going to look. The nature of starting pitching and the toll the workload takes on the player will always mean the adage “you cannot have too much pitching” will always hold true.

The Cardinals, of course, will be looking at starting pitchers this offseason. According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, they might focus on two pitchers in particular:

The trade market isn’t expected to be flush with starters, so eventually the Cardinals may have to look even closer at Jake Arrieta and Yu Darvish.

The Cardinals are on the record as preferring to acquire a player via trade, but if the team cannot make a deal, Arrieta and Darvish are the two top pitchers on the market. Let’s briefly explore.

Arrieta has pitched over 750 innings the last four years with the Cubs. After two stellar years in 2014 and 2015 where he accumulated 5.0 and 7.3 fWAR, respectively, Arrieta has seen a decrease in production and innings pitched. His strikeout rate has decreased, his walk rate has increased, and his home run rate and home runs per fly ball have all jumped up since his Cy Young year. At nearly 32 years old, the decline years for Arrieta seem imminent, if not present.

Darvish did not peak as high as Arrieta, but has not dropped as low either. Darvish, like Arrieta, at 31 years old has lots of innings on his arm - over 830 since 2012 - but his strikeout rate has never dipped under 10 strikeouts per nine innings or under 27% and his walk rate has been under 10% since 2013. His home runs per flyball rate has increased since 2013, however, and like Arrieta, considering his age, the amount of work his arm has endured and the prior injury history with that, and finally, the amount of money he will command, there is a lot of risk.

Both players have risk - a lot of risk. Both will command high dollars. Both seem to be nearing the decline of their careers. The Cardinals best bet might be to avoid both. But say you had to choose. So...

Heyman | Cardinals Looking At Darvish And Arrieta But Eye Trades 1st

