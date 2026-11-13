The Boston Red Sox have made the offseason's first major free agent signing. The Red Sox and first baseman Jake Bauers have agreed to a four-year contract worth $58 million, reports ESPN. The team has not yet announced the signing.

Bauers, 31, broke out with the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers this past season, authoring a .266/.389/.484 batting line with 26 home runs that more than doubled his previous career high (12). He was named the NLCS MVP during Milwaukee's title run thanks to a 4 for 14 (.286) effort. Bauers drove in seven runs in the four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jake Bauers MIL • 1B • #9 BA 0.266 R 93 HR 26 RBI 86 SB 11 View Profile

The Red Sox desperately needed a power bat and certainly added one with Bauers. Their 163 home runs this past season were the fifth fewest in baseball and three players -- Wilyer Abreu, Willson Contreras and Jarren Duran -- accounted for 71 of those 163 home runs. Boston's lineup figures to look something like this with Bauers now added:

That leaves Duran without a full-time position and makes a trade or even a non-tender more likely. Franklin Arias, one of the very best prospects in the minors, could debut early next season and wrestle the shortstop job away from Story. POBO Craig Breslow recently said Story is not locked in as the team's starting shortstop.

We ranked Bauers as the 12th-best free agent available this offseason, and the seventh-best position player free agent. Here's our write-up:

Rake Bauers (finally) lived up to the nickname this year and carried it over into the postseason, particularly during the NLCS. Long an exit velocity and hard-hit rate darling, Bauers fully tapped into his power in 2026 thanks to a more open stance and moving back in the box and further off the plate. That allowed him to see the ball better and get his bat into the hitting position on time more consistently. I'm not 100% sold on those adjustments solving his career-long issues with lefties, though at least there is a tangible reason to believe in his great left-on-left performance this season. Bauers can be an adventure in the field (he has played outfield in the past) and he just turned 31. A few teams will look for the next Jake Bauers rather than pay the actual Jake Bauers.

The Brewers tendered Bauers the $23.15 million qualifying offer and will receive a 2027 compensation draft pick after the first round because the contract exceeds $50 million. Because they paid the competitive balance tax, the Red Sox will forfeit their second- and fifth-highest 2027 draft picks, plus $1 million in bonus pool money for the 2027 international signing period, to sign Bauers.

Milwaukee could turn to Tyler Black and Andrew Vaughn at first base next season. Andrew Fischer, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 draft, slugged 48 home runs in the minors this summer and reached Double-A. He is the long-term solution at first base but is likely a year away from the big leagues. The Brewers could bring in a stopgap first baseman if they're not sold on Black.

The Red Sox went 87-75 this past season and were the second wild card team. They were swept by the rival New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series and scored only two runs in the two games.