Texas Rangers right-hander Jake Odorizzi will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after undergoing surgery on his throwing shoulder, general manager Chris Young told reporters on Friday. The operation, which Young had on Wednesday, was an arthroscopic debridement procedure.

Odorizzi, 33, had been sidelined since spring with what initially appeared to be arm fatigue. The Rangers acquired him along with cash from the Braves in November of last year in exchange for left-hander Kolby Allard. With Texas, he figured to fill the swingman role in a refurbished rotation that has plenty of upside but also plenty of injury risk, highlighted by ace Jacob deGrom. In that sense, the loss of Odorizzi is potentially a significant one for a Rangers team that has designs on contention. Dane Dunning will likely continue filling the long-relief/swingman role for manager Bruce Bochy.

Odorizzi, who's coming off a mixed-bag of a season for the Astros and Braves, is in the final year of a three-year, $29.5 million contract. For his career, the one-time All-Star owns an ERA+ of 103 across parts of 11 big-league seasons, a span that includes 237 starts and four relief appearances.

The Rangers enter the weekend road series against the Cubs with a 4-2 mark thus far in 2023.