James Paxton returns to Yankees' rotation, throws four swing-and-miss heavy no-hit innings

NEW YORK -- Yankees starter James Paxton made his return from the injured list (knee inflammation) in Wednesday's series finale win (NYY 7, SD 0) against the Padres. Paxton threw 66 pitches (40 for strikes) over four innings, and did not allow a hit. The lefty struck out seven, and induced 17 swinging strikes.

On a pitch count during his first MLB start since May 3, Paxton threw 66 pitches (40 strikes). Paxton's return to the Yankees rotation (one without veteran CC Sabathia) is huge for the first-place AL East team. If he can continue to build on Wednesday's start, his future outings could prove to be crucial heading into the summer months.

His return also means that the Yankees won't have to turn to an opener again and be able to return to work with a seven or eight-man bullpen, at least for now. In Monday's series opener against the Padres, manager Aaron Boone sent out Chad Green for the first inning and then David Hale for the next four.

"When [Paxton's] out there, he can be a dominating force on the mound," Boone said. "A guy that hopefully can not only go out there and dominate but a guy that we can look to, to really pitch us deep into games because that's certainly what he's capable of."

Added Paxton: "I didn't really have any expectations. I was just going to go out there and try to do what I do, make my pitches and give it all I have."

In Paxton's five starts (26 2/3 IP) at Yankee Stadium in 2019, he has a 0.34 ERA with 37 strikeouts and just 11 hits. In his last 21 IP in the Bronx, he hasn't allowed an earned run. Boone noted that Paxton said that the Yankee Stadium mound was contributing to his knee issues, but the 6-foot-4 lefty said he dug out the mount a little different for Wednesday's start.

"I didn't dig my hole as deep and just made a little groove so that when I make my turn, I can drag my toe down the groove that I made," he said.

Paxton was literally and figuratively in a groove as the Yankees improved to 6-2 in his starts and won their eighth consecutive series.

"It was really good seeing him back out there, pitching so well," Boone said. "He had a good command and feel with the fastball. The slider, cutter was a really good pitch for him today. Four really strong innings from him to set the tone for us today."

Padres rookie right-hander Chris Paddack made his first start in the Bronx, but didn't fare nearly as well as Paxton. Paddack got knocked for three early home runs, including back-to-back jacks from DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit. Prior to Wednesday, the 23 year-old NL Cy Young candidate had only allowed four home runs in 51 1/3 innings this season.

The Yankees are 28-9 since April 19 -- the best record in MLB over that span -- and they haven't dropped consecutive games since April 30-May 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.