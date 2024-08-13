Veteran left-hander James Paxton, one of the key trade-deadline additions made by the Boston Red Sox last month, has been diagnosed with a partially torn right calf muscle and is no guarantee to pitch again in 2024. Paxton told reporters Tuesday that he will work to rehab the injury in the hopes that he'll be able to rejoin the rotation this season. The club had already placed Paxton on the injured list on Monday.

The Red Sox acquired Paxton, 35, from the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 26 in exchange for minor-league infielder Moises Bolivar. In three starts for Boston, Paxton pitched to a 4.09 ERA and 3.27 FIP. Prior to the trade, Paxton this season had a 4.43 ERA and 4.99 FIP in 18 starts for the Dodgers. It's not yet certain who will replace Paxton in a Boston rotation that was already compromised by injury. Paxton, who also pitched for the Red Sox in 2023, is on a one-year, $7 million contract and thus eligible for free agency this coming offseason.

As for the Red Sox, they enter Tuesday's slate with a record of 62-55 and in third place in the American League East. They trail the first-place Baltimore Orioles by seven games. The Red Sox are also two games behind the Kansas City Royals for the third and final wild-card spot in the AL.