The Boston Red Sox have acquired left-handed starter James Paxton from the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Paxton was designated for assignment earlier this week.

In exchange, the Dodgers will receive DSL corner infielder Moises Bolivar, according to the Boston Globe.

Paxton, 35, started 18 games for the Dodgers, amassing a 4.43 ERA (90 ERA+) and a 1.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He is, of course, no stranger to the Red Sox, having pitched with them last season. (He originally joined them in winter 2021, but did not pitch at the big-league level in 2022 due to injury.) Paxton posted a 101 ERA+ across 19 starts in 2023.

It's notable that Paxton's peripherals have slipped from year to year. He's also not throwing as hard or generating as many whiffs. It's understandable, then, why the Dodgers opted to move on. The Dodgers had to create space for returning injured starters Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw.

"Obviously not an easy decision. Pax is a total pro, did everything that we asked of him," Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said of the decision to move on from Paxton. "Everything that went into that decision was winning games short-term but also looking at what we would project as a potential postseason, down-the-stretch roster."

As for the Red Sox, a reunion with Paxton makes some sense. The Red Sox have been known to be in the market for pitching help. They're without injured starters Lucas Giolito and Garrett Whitlock; they've endured a disappointing year from Brayan Bello; and their 4.77 ERA over the last 30 days ranks as the 23rd worst in the majors.

The Red Sox entered Friday with a 54-47 record, putting them a game back of the Kansas City Royals for the third and final American League wild-card spot.