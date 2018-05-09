James Paxton's no-hitter receives a major assist from Kyle Seager in the seventh inning
Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager made an incredible play to keep the no-no intact
Mariners lefty James Paxton threw a no-hitter in Seattle on Tuesday (full story here), so that's obviously the big baseball story of the night.
Anecdotally speaking, it generally feels like every no-hitter has a gem on defense that keeps the no-no intact. It might not always be true, but it feels like a good narrative and a no-hitter is a feel-good story for the team and player, so why mess with it?
In this one, the theory rang true. With two outs in the seventh inning, Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar sent a hard groundball that looked like it might get down the line for a double, breaking up the no-hitter after 6 2/3 innings. Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager -- who also fielded the final out -- had other ideas:
Beautiful. The dive was excellent, but also note how quickly he had to blindly throw that across the diamond, knowing Pillar can run.
This absolutely fits the narrative that in a no-hitter, you always see at least one defensive gem. The Play, if you will, and Seager came through with it in this one.
-
MLB Tuesday: Paxton throws no-no
Also, the Red Sox and Yankees squared off and much more
-
James Paxton throws no-hitter vs. Jays
Paxton was both efficient and dominant on Tuesday in blanking the Jays for nine innings
-
Bundy has historically bad first inning
The Royals tagged the Orioles for 10 runs, including four home runs, in the first inning T...
-
Mets trade Matt Harvey to Reds
The Mets get a much needed catcher and the Reds get a reclamation project starter
-
Will the Jays call up Vlad Jr. soon?
Vlad Jr. is crushing Double-A as a 19-year-old
-
Price scratched, sent home for MRIs
Price has been struggling badly of late and his status going forward is yet to be determin...