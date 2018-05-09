James Paxton's no-hitter receives a major assist from Kyle Seager in the seventh inning

Mariners lefty James Paxton threw a no-hitter in Seattle on Tuesday (full story here), so that's obviously the big baseball story of the night.

Anecdotally speaking, it generally feels like every no-hitter has a gem on defense that keeps the no-no intact. It might not always be true, but it feels like a good narrative and a no-hitter is a feel-good story for the team and player, so why mess with it?

In this one, the theory rang true. With two outs in the seventh inning, Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar sent a hard groundball that looked like it might get down the line for a double, breaking up the no-hitter after 6 2/3 innings. Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager -- who also fielded the final out -- had other ideas:

Beautiful. The dive was excellent, but also note how quickly he had to blindly throw that across the diamond, knowing Pillar can run.

This absolutely fits the narrative that in a no-hitter, you always see at least one defensive gem. The Play, if you will, and Seager came through with it in this one.