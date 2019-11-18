Japanese baseball officials decline to give out award to league's top pitcher, say no one was worthy
The Sawamura Award is Japan's equivalent to the Cy Young
Imagine if MLB's Cy Young voters decided no pitcher was worthy of the award one year, and declined to hand it out. It would be pretty unthinkable, right? Well, that is exactly what happened in Japan's Nippon Pro Baseball this season.
According to Jason Coskrey of the Japan Times, NPB officials declined to give out the Sawamura Award, their equivalent of the Cy Young, citing a lack of worthy candidates. From Coskrey:
"This year, we had an unusually long debate and everyone was able to respectfully give their opinion," said former pitcher Tsuneo Horiuchi, who served as chairman of the five-man committee of retired pitchers who voted on the honor this year. "After talking about various things, we decided there was no winner."
Former pitchers Masaji Hiramatsu, Manabu Kitabeppu, Choji Murata and Hisashi Yamada also served on the committee, which was unchanged from last year.
This is the fifth time the Sawamura Award was not given out since the award was established in 1947. The award was also not given out in 1971, 1980, 1984, and 2000. Horiuchi said the committee debated between Yomiuri Giants righty Shun Yamaguchi and Nippon Ham Fighters righty Kohei Arihara for the award, but decided neither deserved it.
Sawamura Award candidates are evaluated using seven statistical benchmarks -- 25 starts, 10 complete games, 15 wins, .600 winning percentage, 200 innings, 150 strikeouts, 2.50 ERA or lower -- and Yamaguchi and Arihara each hit four of the benchmarks:
|GS
|CG
|W
|W%
|IP
|K
|ERA
Yamaguchi
26
0
15
.789
170
188
2.91
Arihara
24
1
15
.652
164 1/3
161
2.46
Coskrey notes several other pitchers hit three of the seven benchmarks around the league this year. No pitcher in Japan threw more than 180 1/3 innings this past season and the league leader had six complete games. Much like MLB, starting pitcher workloads are being scaled back in Japan as bullpens get more involved.
Here's more from Horiuchi:
"We want as many players as possible to earn the experience of winning the Sawamura Award when they put up the numbers. But it's still insufficient, and we don't want the level of the Sawamura Award to drop. So the five of us came up with this decision."
Yomiuri Giants righty Tomoyuki Sugano won the Sawamura Award in 2017 and 2018. Koji Uehara (1999, 2002), Yu Darvish (2007), Masahiro Tanaka (2011, 2013), and Kenta Maeda (2015) won the Sawamura Award before coming to MLB.
Mets righty Jacob deGrom and Astros righty Justin Verlander were named the 2019 Cy Young winners last week.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Pirates to name Cherington GM
Cherington won a World Series with the 2013 Red Sox
-
Giants bringing walls in at Oracle Park
The wall could come in as much as 11 feet in some places
-
What to know about Astros allegations
The Astros stole signs electronically throughout the 2017 season, a former player said
-
Astros emailed scouts to steal signs
More details about Houston's sign-stealing scheme have emerged
-
USA fails to clinch 2020 Olympics berth
The U.S. still has up to two more chances to qualify for next summer's Olympics
-
Vera Clemente, Roberto's widow, dies
She was hospitalized in Puerto Rico earlier this month
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night