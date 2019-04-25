Japanese baseball player takes walk-off celebrations to next level with home plate backflip
Backflips > bat flips
One of the big conversations raging on in MLB right now is the conversation around unwritten rules. The Phillies and Mets are in the thick of it after Rhys Hoskins' 34-second lark around the bases to show up the Mets' Jacob Rhame, who threw near Hoskins' head twice the night before. With that in mind, one has to wonder how an MLB team would react if its opponent celebrated a walk-off home run like Japan's Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks did this week.
Kenji Akashi hit a walk-off three-run home run, and he definitely made the most of his trip around the bases -- specifically in the final few feet.
Every MLB pitcher should be forced to watch this "A Clockwork Orange" style next time they throw at someone for going slowly around the bases. It's really not that serious. If a player did a backflip heading into home plate, they would be Public Enemy No. 1 for the rest of the season.
It's good see that someone is embracing the "let the kids play" motto, even if it's overseas.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Yankees add Cameron Maybin to OF
Maybin, 32, had been part of Cleveland's Triple-A team
-
3 reasons behind Brewers' recent woes
Milwaukee has too many hitters struggling and not enough pitchers flourishing
-
Move Baez off SS for Russell? No way
Cubs manager Joe Maddon said there's a discussion that needs to be had, but why?
-
Comparing Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Sr.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will make his big-league debut on Friday with the Blue Jays
-
Yankees' Sanchez has tough return
Sanchez went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts and made an error defensively
-
Strop gets save after car is stolen
Strop was giving police information throughout the game prior to his insertion