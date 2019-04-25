Japanese baseball player takes walk-off celebrations to next level with home plate backflip

One of the big conversations raging on in MLB right now is the conversation around unwritten rules. The Phillies and Mets are in the thick of it after Rhys Hoskins' 34-second lark around the bases to show up the Mets' Jacob Rhame, who threw near Hoskins' head twice the night before. With that in mind, one has to wonder how an MLB team would react if its opponent celebrated a walk-off home run like Japan's Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks did this week.

Kenji Akashi hit a walk-off three-run home run, and he definitely made the most of his trip around the bases -- specifically in the final few feet.

Every MLB pitcher should be forced to watch this "A Clockwork Orange" style next time they throw at someone for going slowly around the bases. It's really not that serious. If a player did a backflip heading into home plate, they would be Public Enemy No. 1 for the rest of the season.

It's good see that someone is embracing the "let the kids play" motto, even if it's overseas.