Japanese free agent possibly coming to MLB has funky delivery you may recognize

On Friday, Major League Baseball ratified the new posting agreement that will take effect beginning next November. By doing so, MLB paved the way for Japanese two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani to be posted. Ohtani isn't the only Japanese pitcher who hopes to jump to the majors in the coming weeks, however.

Though Ohtani has understandably gotten almost all the press, the expectation is that the Saitama Seibu Lions will post right-handed reliever Kazuhisa Makita before December ends.

In addition to the Nippon-Ham Fighters posting Shohei Ohtani, MLB announced today that the Seibu Lions will post pitcher Kazuhisa Makita before the end of the year. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) December 1, 2017

Makita, 33 as of November 10, has spent the past two seasons working exclusively out of the Lions bullpen, where he's managed a 1.91 ERA and struck out 78 batters while walking 21. Quality marks all around. So why hasn't Makita been talked up? For the same reason he's an intriguing pitcher to watch: he has to rely on gimmickry to overcome his middling talent.

What kind of gimmickry? Observe the video below, as Makita shows off a delivery that's awfully reminiscent of longtime big-league reliever Chad Bradford:

Predictably, given that pitchers with extreme deliveries like the one on display are made and not born, Makita's deception is in place to atone for a substandard fastball that sits in the low-to-mid-80s. His strikeout rates have been poor throughout his career, with last season's 5.0 K/9 ratio representing his highest since 2012. To his credit, he seldom walks batters, and he keeps the ball on the ground.

Bradford is the obvious comparison here, and it's true that his career big-league statistics (5.5 K/9; 2.4 BB/9) are similar to the ones Makita has posted in recent years overseas. It's worth noting that Bradford pitched in an era where strikeouts were less common, and that he threw his final pitch in the majors just after turning 35 -- that after an injury-ravaged season that saw him toss 10 innings over 20 appearances.

There's no reason to think Makita would be as effective now as Bradford was then. In fact, it's possible big-league teams decide to forego bidding on Makita because of their low evaluation of his stuff. For now -- and perhaps even after the aforementioned scenario, if it happens -- it'll be fun to dream about watching Makita scrape his knuckles across big-league mounds.