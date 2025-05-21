Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jared Jones will undergo elbow surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 season, the club's senior director of sport medicine Todd Tomczyk told reporters on Wednesday. Tomczyk did not offer specifics on what kind of surgery Jones is undergoing or a recovery timeline, but did clarify that the decision to pursue the operation was made following last week's setback.

"Late last week when he started throwing 100 feet, the arm didn't feel good ... that's when we made the decision," Tomczyk said.

It's conceivable that Jones, who has not pitched this season on account of arm trouble, could be sidelined into next season, depending on the exact nature of his surgery. (Pitchers who undergo Tommy John surgery, for example, tend to miss close to 14 months.)

Back in March, the Pirates expressed optimism that Jones would avoid surgery. At the time, the diagnosis was a strained UCL that left the ligament in stable condition. Jones was subsequently prescribed a treatment plan that had him not throw for six weeks. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that Jones' elbow was able to heal to the extent that the doctors wanted it to, leaving them with no alternative.

Jones, 23, was one of last season's standout rookie pitchers. In 22 starts, he amassed a 4.14 ERA (101 ERA+) and a 3.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His contributions were estimated to be worth 1.7 Wins Above Replacement, per the calculations housed at Baseball Reference.

The Pirates are off to a terrible start to the season, posting a 16-33 record that leaves them in last place in the National League Central. Pittsburgh recently fired manager Derek Shelton, installing former big-league utility player Don Kelly in his place as interim skipper.

The Pirates will conclude a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon.