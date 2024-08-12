Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran has been suspended for two games after he was heard directing a homophobic slur toward a fan during Sunday's game against the Houston Astros, the team announced Monday. His two-game salary will be donated to PFLAG, the Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, which identifies itself as "the nation's largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them."

The incident occurred in the sixth inning Sunday when Duran was at bat. When he stepped out after the count 1-2, a fan can be heard heckling him. The NESN broadcast mic then picked up Duran saying, "Shut up, you f-----g [homophobic slur]."

After the game, a 10-2 Red Sox loss, Duran released the following statement through the team:

"During tonight's game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan. I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person."

The Red Sox also released a statement, which reads as follows:

"The Red Sox addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today's game. We echo Jarren's apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community. We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity."

On Monday, shortly after the announcement of his suspension, Duran told reporters that he "let the moment get the best of me," saying he used the slur "in the heat of the moment."

"It's on me. It's my fault," he said, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier. "...It's a dumb mistake on my part and I'm going to learn from it."

Prior to Sunday's game, Duran received the team's Heart & Hustle Award for 2024.

The 27-year-old Duran, now in his fourth major-league season, has emerged as perhaps Boston's best player in 2024 as it contends for a playoff spot. Earlier this season, he was named to his first All-Star team and wound up winning All-Star MVP honors.