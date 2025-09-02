Right-hander Jason Adam, one of the San Diego Padres' key high-leverage relievers this season, suffered a ruptured quad tendon in his left leg during his team's eventual 4-3 loss to the Orioles on Monday night. Manager Mike Shildt told reporters of the diagnosis following the game.

The injury occurred in the seventh inning when Adam attempted to make a play on a Gunnar Henderson grounder up the middle. Adam twisted awkwardly while lunging for the ball and collapsed on the mound in pain. After being tended to by trainers, he was carted off the field:

According to the Sporting Tribune, no clear timeline for recovery will be known until Adam undergoes an MRI on Tuesday; however, Adam said post-game he expected to be sidelined six to nine months.

This season the 34-year-old Adam has pitched to a 1.81 ERA and a 2.76 K/BB ratio in 64 ⅔ innings for San Diego -- strong numbers that earned him his first career All-Star selection. For his career, Adam owns an ERA+ of 156 across parts of eight MLB seasons.

The loss of Adam is a critical blow to the Padres. Yes, they have enviable bullpen depth, especially after the trade-deadline addition of hard-throwing right-hander Mason Miller. However, the Padres' flawed and thinned-out rotation means they'll need that depth for a deep October run, assuming they qualify for the postseason.

The loss to the Orioles on Monday dropped the Padres to 76-62 on the season. They trail the Dodgers by 2 ½