Jason Giambi says Astros sign-stealing is 'no different' than players using steroids

The suspension of the 2020 Major League Baseball season due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has pushed us farther away from some of the happenings earlier this offseason, including the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. News of their cheating broke last November and the club received its punishment from the league in January.

Sign-stealing remains a topic of discussion among those in the baseball community. Retired MLB slugger Jason Giambi is the latest to share his thoughts, and he said that electronic sign-stealing was "no different" than using steroids.

"Everybody is always looking for an advantage," Giambi said during an appearance on SNY's Baseball Night in New York. "It's no different than the PEDs. There's always going to be things going in this game when you're talking about people making a lot of money and wanting to win."

Giambi, who spent most of his 20-year MLB career with the Athletics and Yankees and slugged 440 homers in the majors, was outed as having used performance-enhancing drugs during his MLB career as part of the BALCO scandal. He admitted to a federal grand jury in 2003 that he took steroids and human growth hormone, and later issued a formal apology in 2007.

"I sleep at night great," Giambi told SNY. "I don't have to worry about it. The biggest thing that came out of it is I created a whole new set of fans who first gave me a second chance, but also I don't know how many parents I run into that say 'Hey, thank you so much for coming forward where I can tell my children if they make a mistake to tell the truth.'

"I think that's the biggest thing that came out of that, and I think that's what helped me be embraced for the second time around. It was because of that situation."

Meanwhile, some current MLB pitchers like Mike Clevinger, Trevor Bauer, Kris Bryant and Kenley Jansen all have said that they think the Astros illegally using technology to steal signs, in real-time, is worse than players using steroids.