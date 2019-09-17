Jason Kipnis needs season-ending surgery and his long tenure with the Indians is likely over

Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis left Sunday's game with a right wrist injury and news broke Tuesday that he has a broken hamate bone. He'll need surgery to remove it and that puts an end to his 2019 season. It also likely puts an end to his long tenure in Cleveland.

Kipnis first came up as a touted prospect in 2011 and was an All-Star by 2013. He was again an All-Star in 2015 and helped lead the Indians to the World Series in 2016, where he hit .290/.313/.581 with a pair of home runs.

He's played in 1,121 games for the Indians, collecting 1,120 hits, 252 doubles, 123 homers, 529 RBI, 594 runs and 135 steals. He's not a team Hall of Famer or anything, but he's long been a fixture on a team that has regularly contended.

The 2019 season was a struggle, however. He hit .245/.304/.410, good for an 84 OPS+ and 0.5 WAR. He's heading to his age-33 season and his club option for next season is $16.5 million. The Indians surely choose to buy him out for $2.5 million and send him to free agency for the first time in his career.

Overall, it's been a good run in Cleveland for Kipnis, but it's now likely concluded on a rough note.