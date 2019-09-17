Jason Kipnis needs season-ending surgery and his long tenure with the Indians is likely over
Kipnis has been with Cleveland since 2011
Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis left Sunday's game with a right wrist injury and news broke Tuesday that he has a broken hamate bone. He'll need surgery to remove it and that puts an end to his 2019 season. It also likely puts an end to his long tenure in Cleveland.
Kipnis first came up as a touted prospect in 2011 and was an All-Star by 2013. He was again an All-Star in 2015 and helped lead the Indians to the World Series in 2016, where he hit .290/.313/.581 with a pair of home runs.
He's played in 1,121 games for the Indians, collecting 1,120 hits, 252 doubles, 123 homers, 529 RBI, 594 runs and 135 steals. He's not a team Hall of Famer or anything, but he's long been a fixture on a team that has regularly contended.
The 2019 season was a struggle, however. He hit .245/.304/.410, good for an 84 OPS+ and 0.5 WAR. He's heading to his age-33 season and his club option for next season is $16.5 million. The Indians surely choose to buy him out for $2.5 million and send him to free agency for the first time in his career.
Overall, it's been a good run in Cleveland for Kipnis, but it's now likely concluded on a rough note.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
5 series with playoff implications
You'll want to mark these on your calendar
-
Ozuna, Castellanos tough to figure in FA
Trying to figure out what the outfielders will get this winter is tricky
-
Vazquez arrested for child solicitation
Vazquez is also charged with computer pornography and providing obscene material to minors
-
Curved ball tricks third baseman
You gotta be quicker than that
-
Top MLB DFS picks, lineups for Tuesday
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Eight managerial stats worth watching
From Hinch's refusal to intentionally walk a batter to Cash's love of the play action, we cover...