Jason Parks named director of pro scouting for Arizona

The Diamondbacks have named Jason Parks their new director of pro scouting

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced today that they have hired Jason Parks as their Director of Pro Scouting, after Parks had spent the last three and a half years with the Chicago Cubs.

We would not normally, of course, do a post about another team making a move like this, but Rangers fans should know Parks from his days writing about the Rangers, and in particular, Rangers prospects before he joined Baseball Prospectus as part of their prospect team. Our loss has been the Cubs' gain, and now Parks is moving on to bigger things with the D-Backs.