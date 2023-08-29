The New York Yankees have had internal conversations about promoting outfield prospect Jasson Domínguez to the majors once rosters expand from 26 to 28 players on Sept. 1, according to The Athletic's Brendan Kuty. Those talks have reportedly been elevated all the way to owner Hal Steinbrenner.

Domínguez, a 20-year-old switch hitter, was only recently promoted to Triple-A. Coming into Tuesday, he had appeared in seven games and batted .478/.556/.652 with three extra-base hits and two more walks than strikeouts. (He recorded three hits in his Triple-A debut.) Previously, he had hit .254/.367/.414 with 15 home runs and 37 stolen bases in Double-A.

Domínguez, of course, has been on the national radar since signing with the Yankees for more than $5 million in 2019. His "Martian" nickname stems from the explosive athletic traits he displayed as a youngster. While some of the comparisons cast upon him at a young age have proven to be overzealous, he nevertheless appears to be closing in on having a legitimate big-league career -- perhaps even with an earlier-than-expected arrival date.

The Yankees, for their part, are in the late stages of a miserable season. They enter Tuesday more than five games back of the fourth-place Boston Red Sox in the American League East. The Yankees have not finished in last place in their division since 1990. Predictably, the Yankees have started to give auditions to some of their younger players, including Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira.

More of a youth movement could be on the way, even beyond a potential Domínguez promotion. Kuty adds that catcher Austin Wells has also been talked about as a September addition to the roster. CBS Sports recently analyzed Wells' game in greater detail elsewhere.