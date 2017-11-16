Jays sign Deck McGuire to minor league deal

No, this isn’t a “Today in Blue Jays History”.

The Jays have signed Deck McGuire to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training.

You’ll likely remember that Deck was our first role draft pick, back in 2010. He was our first draft pick under Alex Anthopoulos. Back at the time, Deck was chosen be it was felt he would quickly climb up the minor league system and would be up pitching for the Jays with in a couple of years (yeah, 2 picks later the White Sox picked up Chris Sale, let’s not dwell on it).

It really didn’t work out that way. By 2012 he was pitching in Double-A, but he put up a 5.88 ERA in 28 starts.

Our scouting report, when he was drafted:

His fastball is an above-average pitch right now, sitting 90-92, touching 94, and though his command can be plus at times, it’s more commonly average, causing him to be more of a flyball pitcher. He’s been a 91-94 mph pitcher in the past, and he’s flashed that velocity at times late in the spring, but he’s more comfortable on the lower end of that range, getting above-average movement. His best offspeed pitch is a plus slider that routinely sits in the mid-80s, and it’s the most improved pitch in his arsenal. His curveball also has the potential to be plus, but he has trouble staying on top of it at times due to his three-quarters release point.

In July of 2014 he was DFAed and picked up by the A’s. From there he went to the Dodgers, Cardinals and Reds.

He made it to the majors, with the Reds, last year. He pitched in 6 games, 2 starts. In 13.2 innings, he allowed 10 hits, 4 earns (2.63 ERA), 2 walks and 11 strikeouts. He did have a good season in Double-A Pensacola, making 27 starts, with a 2.79 ERA. !68 innings, 125 hits, 57 walks and 170 strikeouts.

Being fair, the Jays did make some very good picks that draft. Our next three picks were Aaron Sanchez, Noah Syndergaard and Asher Wojciechowski. We’d pick up Sam Dyson, in the 4th round, Dalton Pompey, in the 16th round and Danny Barnes, in the 35th round.

This time round Deck will give us some pitching depth. I’d imagine he’ll start the season in Buffalo and be close by if we have some injuries. He is 28 now.

Welcome back Deck.