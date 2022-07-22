The Marlins chances of making a postseason run were dealt a tough blow on Friday. All-Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm has been out since late June with a lower back strain, but he was expected to return after a relatively short injured list stint. He had a few setbacks, but still reportedly took batting practice without issue earlier this week. Friday, though, Craig Mish reports that a CT scan revealed a stress fracture in Chisholm's lower back and that the timetable for a return is around six weeks.

In his 60 games this season, Chisholm has proven himself one of the most electric players in the game. He's hitting .254 with an .860 OPS (140 OPS+), 10 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 45 RBI, 39 runs, 12 steals and 2.6 WAR. The fans noticed, as he was voted as a starter in the All-Star Game.

Unfortunately for Chisholm and Miami, the back injury has derailed things.

The Marlins have been on the fringe of contention for much of the season and enter play Friday six games out of a wild-card spot. They've lost nine of their last 13 games and the offense is totally punchless, now having been shutout three straight games. Manager Don Mattingly even went on an extended rant in his post-game press conference after Thursday's 8-0 loss to the Rangers.

A Chisholm return as soon as possible would've been the best antidote in the near-term. Instead, it appears the combination of Joey Wendle and Luke Williams will keep second base warm for the All-Star.

The Marlins start a three-game series in Pittsburgh on Friday before playing four against the Reds in Cincinnati after that. On paper, it would be timing for a hot streak to get closer to wild-card contention in front of the trade deadline. Without Jazz, it's a taller order than before.