The New York Yankees placed second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a right oblique strain. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Chisholm will likely be out 4-6 weeks with a high-grade strain.

Chisholm suffered the injury Tuesday during the first inning of the Yankees' win over the Orioles. It occurred during a swing, but he remained in the game initially before being pulled shortly thereafter.

Chisholm, 27, is hitting .181/.304/.410 (102 OPS+) with three doubles, seven homers, 17 RBI, 17 runs, six stolen bases and 1.2 WAR in 30 games so far this season. Despite the low average, he's been a valuable member of the Yankees due to his power, baserunning and defense.

As a corresponding move to Chisholm being placed on the injured list, the Yankees are recalling infielder Jorbit Vivas. He's been on the MLB roster before, but has yet to play. This time around, it seems as though he'll be the replacement for Chisholm in the lineup.

In Triple-A this season, Vivas has hit .319/.426/.436 with five doubles, two homers, 15 RBI, 17 runs and six steals in 26 games. He's played more games at third base than second, but has handled himself fine at second base.

The Yankees enter Friday's action at 18-13, which is good for a two-game lead in the AL East.