Monday night was a very bad night for the New York Yankees and not just because they got blown out by the MLB-worst Chicago White Sox (CWS 12, NYY 2). Trade deadline addition Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited the game in the seventh inning with a left elbow injury, the team announced. He has a UCL injury and was placed on the injured list Wednesday.

"We'll probably have a better idea after all the doctors weigh in over the next 24 hours," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday (via MLB.com). "He's bummed out because he wanted to be in the lineup today. He woke up today feeling like, 'I'm playing today.' Let's see what we have, and hopefully it's not something that's too long."

The UCL is the Tommy John surgery ligament and further testing will determine whether Chisholm needs surgery. He suffered the injury sliding into home plate in the fifth inning Monday. Chisholm slid in under White Sox catcher Korey Lee and stretched to touch home plate before the tag was applied.

Television cameras showed Chisholm flexing his arm in the dugout following the slide. He did stay in the game to play defense for another two innings after the plate at the plate, though he was not tested with any plays at third base. Chisholm was removed for a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning.

Acquired from the Miami Marlins at the deadline, Chisholm has been terrific since the trade, clubbing seven home runs in his first 13 games with the Yankees. Chisholm went 2 for 3 Monday night before the injury and is hitting .257/.328/.445 with 20 home runs and 26 stolen bases on the season overall.

The Yankees had been playing Chisholm at third base, an entirely new position for him. He played center field the last two seasons and he began his big league career at shortstop and second base. New York will go back to their Oswaldo Cabrera/DJ LeMahieu platoon at third with Chisholm sidelined.

Officially, Chisholm is on the injured list with a left elbow sprain. In corresponding moves, the Yankees called up infielder Oswald Peraza and right-hander Will Warren, and designated reliever Enyel De Los Santos for assignment. De Los Santos was acquired in a minor deadline trade with the San Diego Padres.

New York rebounded from Monday's blowout loss with a win Tuesday (NYY 4, CWS 1). The Yankees are half-game up on the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East.