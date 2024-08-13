Monday night was a very bad night for the New York Yankees, and not just because they got blown out by the MLB worst Chicago White Sox (CWS 12, NYY 2). Trade deadline addition Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited the game in the seventh inning with a left elbow injury, the team announced. He will undergo tests Tuesday.

Chisholm suffered the injury sliding into home plate in the fifth inning. He slid in under White Sox catcher Korey Lee and touched home plate before the tag was applied:

Television cameras showed Chisholm flexing his arm in the dugout following the slide. He did stay in the game to play defense for another two innings after the plate at the plate, though he was not tested with any plays at third base. Chisholm was removed for a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning.

Acquired from the Miami Marlins at the deadline, Chisholm has been terrific since the trade, clubbing seven home runs in his first 13 games with the Yankees. Chisholm went 2 for 3 Monday night before the injury and is hitting .257/.328/.445 with 20 home runs and 26 stolen bases on the season overall.

The Yankees have been playing Chisholm at third base, an entirely new position for him. He played center field the last two seasons and he began his big league career at shortstop and second base. New York would likely go back to their Oswaldo Cabrera/DJ LeMahieu platoon at third should Chisholm miss time.

Monday's loss dropped the Yankees to 70-50 on the season. They are a half-game behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East.