The New York Yankees have acquired one-time All-Star center fielder/second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins, the teams announced Saturday. The Yankees will send three prospects to the Marlins, in catcher Agustin Ramirez, infielder Jared Serna, and utility player Abrahan Ramirez.

Chisholm, 26, has hit .249/.323/.407 (101 OPS+) with 13 home runs and 22 stolen bases over the course of 101 games. He's mostly played center field, though lately he has received burn at second base -- his main position as recently as 2022. The Yankees figure to deploy him all over the place. Chisholm is under team control through the 2026 season.

CBS Sports recently wrote this about Chisholm while ranking him as one of the players likeliest to be dealt at the deadline:

The Marlins began their latest teardown earlier this summer, spinning Luis Arraez to the Padres for a four-player package. There's no reason for new top executive Peter Bendix to stop there, and Jesús Luzardo's injury leaves Chisholm as Miami's top trade chip. He should be in high demand based on a simple summation of his profile: he's a 26-year-old with center-field athleticism and an above-average career OPS+. Chisholm is under team control for an additional two seasons after this one to boot, making him more than a rental. As with Robert, the other top center fielder available, Chisholm has had his share of durability problems; we just don't think that's going to prevent a trade.

The Yankees entered Saturday with a 60-45 record that places them two games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. The Yankees have lost three in a row and five of their last six, with Friday's defeat against the Boston Red Sox coming courtesy of a bullpen meltdown.

Ramirez, 22, has split the season between Double- and Triple-A, hitting .269/.358/.505 with 20 home runs. Ramirez is considered to be a bat-first backstop with good power. He needs to work on his defense, however, and the Yankees have cross-trained him at first base, suggesting they weren't completely sold he'd stick behind the dish.

Serna, 22, has hit .253/.341/.444 with 13 home runs and 11 stolen bases in 88 games at High-A. He's an offense-first player who has experience at second and third base and shortstop, in addition to some time spent in the outfield.

The other Ramirez, 19, has hit .348/.447/.513 with nearly as many walks as strikeouts in the Florida Complex League.