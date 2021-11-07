Slugger JD Martinez has declined to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract and will remain with the Boston Red Sox in 2022, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Martinez has one year and $19.375 million remaining on his deal. He also could have opted out of his contract after 2019 and 2020, but obviously declined then as well.

Martinez, 34, had a productive 2021, though it was a tale of two seasons. He hit .299/.371/.556 with 18 home runs in 84 games in the first half, earning him an All-Star Game selection. In the second half, Martinez slipped down to .268/.320/.467 with 10 homers in 64 games. The end result was a .286/.349/.518 batting line with 28 home runs in 148 games.

J.D. Martinez BOS • DH • 28 BA 286 R 92 HR 28 RBI 99 SB 0 View Profile

Sunday is the deadline for both contract option decisions and qualifying offer decisions. Had Martinez opted out, the Red Sox could have made him the $18.4 million qualifying offer, and he obviously would have declined. Martinez wouldn't opt out of $19.375 million only to take $18.4 million. Declining would have entitled Boston to draft pick compensation had he signed elsewhere.

Martinez's return could impact the Red Sox's pursuit of Kyle Schwarber. Bobby Dalbec had a strong second half and earned a longer look at first base, and Boston has three outfielders for three outfield spots (Enrique Hernández, Hunter Renfroe, Alex Verdugo). Now Martinez will return to lockdown DH. There's no obvious spot for Schwarber, unless someone else rides the bench.

The Red Sox could move Hernandez to second base, put Verdugo in center, then have Martinez and Schwarber share left field and DH duty, though Hernandez rates far better defensively in center than at second. That said, there is no such thing as too many good players. Boston can re-sign Schwarber and figure out how everyone fits later.

Boston signed Martinez to a five-year, $110 million contract in Feb. 2018, and he helped the club win the World Series later that year. The Red Sox went 92-70 in 2021 and lost the ALCS to the Astros in six games. Martinez went 11 for 32 (.344) with three home runs in the postseason.