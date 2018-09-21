Jeff Banister out as Texas Rangers manager after four seasons and two AL West pennants

The Texas Rangers announced Friday that Jeff Banister has been dismissed as the team's manager. Bench coach Don Wakamatsu has been named interim manager for the remainder of the 2018 season.

"I informed Jeff Banister of our decision earlier today," said Rangers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels. "I want to thank Jeff for his dedication and efforts with the Texas Rangers over the last four years. This organization is very appreciative of what he has contributed to the club on the field and in the community. "This was not an easy decision and comes after a long period of evaluation. However, we feel that a change in the leadership of our Major League club is necessary as we move forward. Once this conclusion was reached, I felt it was appropriate to make the move now. On behalf of the entire organization, I wish Jeff and his family the best."

Banister has a record of 325-313 since being appointed as the 18th full-time manager in club history on Oct. 16, 2014.

Wakamatsu rejoined the Rangers on November 6, 2017 after four seasons as the bench coach in Kansas City. He previously served on Texas' Major League coaching staff as bench coach (2003-06) and third base coach (2007).

The 55-year-old Wakamatsu managed Seattle from the start of 2009 until Aug. 9, 2010 with a 127-147 overall record. He also has been a big-league coach with Oakland (2008) and Toronto (2011-12).

